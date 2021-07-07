Stephens Inc. AR Takes $5.91 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,259 shares of company stock valued at $540,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TMDX stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

