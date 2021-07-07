Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,307 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.88. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

