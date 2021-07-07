Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $24.29 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,893 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MMS opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

