Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $37.53 Million Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 55.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,959 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $37,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $2,108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGPI opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.57.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

