Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 15,694 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,668 shares of company stock worth $92,357,202 in the last three months.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

