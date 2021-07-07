Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 226,959 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 55.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 634,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,959 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $37,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,382.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

