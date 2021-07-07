Steven Joseph Murray Sells 102,953 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

BIGC opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -64.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

