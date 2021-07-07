Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.