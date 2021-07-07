Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 159.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

