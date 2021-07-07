Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,039 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Himax Technologies worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 260,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 78,377 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

