Stifel Financial Corp Has $6 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Terminix Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Terminix Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

