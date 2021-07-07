Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,442 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PCAR opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

