Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

