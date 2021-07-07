Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post sales of $187.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.14 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge stock remained flat at $$27.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $758.04 million, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

