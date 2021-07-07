Stony Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 114,029 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000. Uber Technologies comprises 2.0% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $367,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 633,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,395,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.84.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

