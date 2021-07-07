Stony Point Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stony Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 3.4% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.59. 238,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

