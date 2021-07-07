Strike Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.74 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Strike has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $130.74 million and $10.95 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.75 or 0.00128634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00049334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00136346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00165672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.83 or 1.00147494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.99 or 0.00983120 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,921,688 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

