Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 3.0% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $69,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.98. 14,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $433.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.67.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.