Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.19.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.35.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.