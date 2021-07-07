Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Roku makes up about 1.5% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Roku worth $33,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

ROKU stock traded down $8.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.70. The stock had a trading volume of 132,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 552.16 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

