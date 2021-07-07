Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 22,371 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,371 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Inari Medical worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inari Medical by 1,096.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inari Medical by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,904,804.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $12,459,569 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 435.77 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $127.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

