Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $36.66 on Wednesday, reaching $3,712.40. 198,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,335.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,685.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.