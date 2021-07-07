SuperFarm Reaches Market Cap of $47.20 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $47.20 million and $10.25 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009975 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.