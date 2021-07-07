SureRemit Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $5,660.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

