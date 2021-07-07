Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $53.54

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.54, but opened at $52.32. Surmodics shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,656 shares of company stock valued at $263,321. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Surmodics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Surmodics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

