SWYFT (SWYFTT) Market Cap Reaches $12,321.56

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $12,321.56 and $5,251.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

