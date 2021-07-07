Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs Sells 660 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 693,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.24.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

