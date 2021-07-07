Syscoin Market Capitalization Hits $79.63 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $79.63 million and $2.14 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.00404915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,195,297 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

