T Kendall Hunt Sells 21,693 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 118,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 498,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 186.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 241,454 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

