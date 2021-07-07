T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.04. 1,777,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

