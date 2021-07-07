TaaS Trading Down 5.2% This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00939515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045522 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

