Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073,488 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 857,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $85,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. 37,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.