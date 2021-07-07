Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.5% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.05. The company has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.