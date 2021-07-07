TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

TaskUs stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.