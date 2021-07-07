TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of TASK opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.