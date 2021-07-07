TCI Fund Management Ltd. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,000. KLA comprises about 0.0% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

