TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 388 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $138,877,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,544. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

