TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $6,096,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,307 shares of company stock valued at $173,229,699. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $239.05 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

