TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

