TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

