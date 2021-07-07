TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,900 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,604 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AU. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

