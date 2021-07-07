TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,431 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,431 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,478 shares of company stock valued at $43,944,169. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.17. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

