TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.15 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

