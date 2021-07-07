TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

TTGT stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

