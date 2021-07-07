Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Tecsys alerts:

TCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$42.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.87. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$25.31 and a twelve month high of C$66.58. The company has a market cap of C$612.11 million and a P/E ratio of 86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.