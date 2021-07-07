Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading Down 16.7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.