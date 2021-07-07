Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERIC. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 635,438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.