Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ERIC opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. UBS Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

