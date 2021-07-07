Tenneco Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenneco in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEN. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $19.30 on Monday. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,968,039 shares of company stock worth $34,517,340. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.