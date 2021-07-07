Teton Advisors Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.